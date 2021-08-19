Travel advisory issued for southern Lewis County due to flooded roads

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - If you’re traveling in southern parts of Lewis County, look out for flooded roads.

The sheriff’s office issued a travel advisory around 9 a.m. Thursday, citing multiple flooded and washed-out roadways. The advisory didn’t specify which roads.

“We are expecting to get more rain throughout the day, which could possibly make conditions worth.”

Southern Lewis County is under a flood warning until 4:30 p.m.

