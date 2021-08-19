Water main break closes part of Croghan’s Main Street
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Croghan’s Main Street is closed Thursday morning because of a water main break.
The street -- which is also State Route 812 -- is closed between Bank and Mechanic streets.
On a Facebook page devoted to announcements from the village, a post says orange traffic cones placed at that location were apparently stolen overnight.
