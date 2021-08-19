Advertisement

Watertown police hunt for man who allegedly set apartment fire

Fire at 121 William Street in Watertown
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police are looking for a man who allegedly set fire to a city apartment.

It happened at 121 William Street shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the apartment’s tenant came home to find her couch on fire.

Officials said a neighbor doused the flames before firefighters and police arrived.

Police said the man who allegedly set the blaze is known to them and that they’re working to find him. Officials said they’re unsure if the suspect was living in the apartment at the time.

The fire caused minimal damage and there were no injuries, according to police.

Investigators are trying to determine how the blaze was set.

