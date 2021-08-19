What you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn of Samaritan Family Health says all adults who received their full vaccination series could soon be eligible for a third shot to boost their immunity.

The boosters will become available September 20 as long as the FDA gives the green light.

Wetterhahn says most people can get the booster shot eight months after their second shot.

Some people with compromised immune systems can already get a booster shot; they’re eligible a month after they’re fully vaccinated.

“The vaccine immunity wears off a little bit. We’re really doing this as a measure to get ahead of the coming wave that we anticipate in the fall,” said Dr. Wetterhahn.

He says that if you received either Moderna or Pfizer, you should try to get the same booster shot, but either one will work.

He says there still isn’t enough data for people who received Johnson & Johnson. That should be coming within the next several weeks.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.