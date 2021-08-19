Advertisement

What you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots

A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.(Source: WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn of Samaritan Family Health says all adults who received their full vaccination series could soon be eligible for a third shot to boost their immunity.

The boosters will become available September 20 as long as the FDA gives the green light.

Wetterhahn says most people can get the booster shot eight months after their second shot.

Some people with compromised immune systems can already get a booster shot; they’re eligible a month after they’re fully vaccinated.

“The vaccine immunity wears off a little bit. We’re really doing this as a measure to get ahead of the coming wave that we anticipate in the fall,” said Dr. Wetterhahn.

He says that if you received either Moderna or Pfizer, you should try to get the same booster shot, but either one will work.

He says there still isn’t enough data for people who received Johnson & Johnson. That should be coming within the next several weeks.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown businessman and property owner thinks he has a solid answer to helping solve the...
Watertown property owner looks to donate building to help combat homelessness
Early Wednesday city firefighters and police were called to Mill Street.
Crews respond to unattended campfire at old mill in Watertown, find belongings
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting
Afghanistan withdrawal graphic
10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan, shown protecting Kabul airport

Latest News

Old Globe Mini Mall
Turning old building into homeless shelter - can it be done?
Massena VA clinic
Veterans concerned about Massena VA clinic’s closure
Jamaal Mellish
New details emerge in killing of Fort Drum soldier
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Thursday’s numbers: COVID cases up again