2 injured in Amish buggy crash

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A crash between a vehicle and an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.

State police say the buggy was turning onto State Route 12 from the Big M supermarket when it failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a truck traveling north.

Two people in the buggy, a male and a female, were taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Of the two horses pulling the buggy, one sustained minor injuries and the other was euthanized.

