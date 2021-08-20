Aras A. Smith, 95, of Potsdam

Aras A. Smith, 95, of US Highway 11, peacefully went home to the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021 in the comfort of his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Aras A. Smith, 95, of US Highway 11, peacefully went home to the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021 in the comfort of his home.

Aras was born on February 6, 1926 in Potsdam, the son of the late George S. and Lena M. (Clough) Smith. He was graduate of Potsdam High School and took courses at Clarkson College. Aras proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre. On December 16, 1946, he married Yvette I. Castagnier at St. Mary’s Rectory in Massena.

Aras worked for a time in the construction field before starting with Potsdam Central Schools, working in various maintenance and custodial departments and retiring as the Superintendent of Building and Grounds. Aras was a devout Christian man, who attended the Koinonia Church for many years and in recent years was attending the First Baptist Church of Parishville. He was a dedicated husband and father, who enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading poetry, and enjoyed doing woodworking projects as gifts for others.

Aras is survived by his loving wife of nearly 75 years, Yvette; his children, Carol Smith of Ogdensburg; Brian and Natalya of Longueil, Quebec; Stanley Smith of Slingerlands, NY; Joanne and Dane Merritt of Norwood; Kathy and Gary Egli of Southwick, Massachusetts; Clark and Sharon Smith of Winchester, Ontario; Jacqueline Smith of Scotia, New York; and Susan Pascale of Ballston Spa, New York; 38 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Loretta Roach of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Viola Burkett, Jean Smith, Virginia Campbell, and June Rolsma.

Funeral services for Aras will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the New Hope Community Church, Potsdam. His family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow the services in West Stockholm Cemetery. At the request of the family, those in attendance are asked to wear face coverings.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories, offer condolences, and view his funeral services online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

