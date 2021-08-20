Area schools ready to kick off fall sports season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Next week marks the beginning of the high school fall sports season. Area schools are ready to get going with preseason practice.

For Watertown Cyclones athletic director George Emrich, he’s happy to see the fall season start on time after a chaotic 2020-21 school year.

“The students and the coaches, everybody in the community is looking forward to having a normal fall sports season here this year,” he said. “Practice starts on August 23rd and they’ve been looking forward to it a long time. The season should be a lot more normal than last year. We’ll have modified- and JV- and varsity-level fall sports. Last year, last school year, we had the fall sports during the springtime, our first season was our winter season last year, so it’d be nice to have a normal year with fall starting first, and then our winter season and then our normal spring season.”

With COVID still a topic of conversation in and out of high school sports, Watertown, like the other local school districts. will be focusing in on keeping an eye on protocols that were set up last school year.

“We had specific guidelines in the district last year and our coaches still have those in mind and they’ll encourage their athletes to wash their hands and they’ll clean equipment like they did last year,” Emrich said, “but the only specific guideline right now we have as a district is that temperature checks will be done at practices and before games for our athletes. So that’s our only guideline right now. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association and the state Department of Health left our guidelines up to our local jurisdiction and our local school districts, so as a district right now, that’s our only guideline is our temperature checks, but as you know, everybody knows, that could change. It might change before our season starts.”

For Watertown and the other area schools, it’s time to start practicing this coming Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.