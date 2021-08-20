Advertisement

Beverly “Butch” Wallace Hopler, 79, of Turin

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly “Butch” Wallace Hopler, 79, of State Route 26 Turin, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Faxton-St. Lukes Healthcare Facility.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Butch is survived by his son, Michael and his wife Rebecca Hopler of Boswell PA; a step daughter, Dawn Hopler, of Lowville NY; three grandchildren, Kim, Justin and Mary Nell; a great granddaughter, Melissa; three brothers, Wayne Hopler, Keith Hopler and Glen Hopler; a sister, Donna Hopler Mower. He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara Laura Bopp Hopler; siblings, Lesly Hopler, Dalton Hopler and Virgil Hopler.

Butch was born on May 1, 1942 in Dover, NJ a son of the late Merril and Ruth Hopler. He attended Munisville Regional High School. On March 28 1969, he married Barbara Laura Bopp. She passed away on July 29, 2010. He worked carpentry and electrical work. Butch loved to hunt.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

