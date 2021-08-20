Advertisement

Biden, in address to nation, mentions 10th

The Department of Defense tweeted out an image of 10th Mountain Division soldiers on security...
The Department of Defense tweeted out an image of 10th Mountain Division soldiers on security duty at Hamid Karzi International Airport in Kabul.(Department of Defense)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - In his address to the nation about Afghanistan Friday afternoon, President Biden gave a shout out to the 10th Mountain Division.

Early on in his remarks, Biden said the 10th is providing security at Hamid Karzai International Airport at Kabul.

Biden’s acknowledgement of the 10th’s role follows by a day official word from the Department of Defense that the 10th is providing airport security.

In all, the U.S. now has 6,000 troops in Afghanistan to secure a safe withdrawal of American civilians and allies from the population in Afghanistan.

