Bonnie S. Ives, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bonnie S. Ives, 75, Watertown passed away Wednesday, August 18th at the Utica Rehab & Nursing Center.

Funeral service will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown on Tuesday, August 24th at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jeffrey Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Burial will follow the service in the Brownville Cemetery.

Born in Watertown, NY the daughter to Carl and Fern Ceasar VanEpps.

Bonnie enjoyed dancing, listening to music, playing bingo, taking long walks and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Lorri Sampson, Watertown; a son, John Ives, Watertown; 6 grandchildren, Peggy (Billy Soluri) Sampson, Watertown; Billy Sampson, Watertown; Christina Sampson, Watertown; Misty Gushlaw, Adams; Nicole Ives, Fl; Brittney Ives., Watertown; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Terry (Betty) VanEpps,Louisiana; Donald (Chanell) Landry,Watertown; 2 sisters, Barbara VanEpps, Louisiana and Donna Dosch, Ohio.

Bonnie was predeceased by her mother, Fern Landry, a brother, Randy Landry and sister, Jeanette Landry.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.