Carlisle Predmore, infant, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Carlisle Predmore will be 3:00pm Wednesday, August 25th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm.

Carlisle, infant son of Joshua and Tiffany (Stevenson) Predmore, passed away Thursday, August 19th at Crouse Memorial Hospital in Syracuse. Born July 20, 2021, he was 30 days old.

Surviving besides his parents are his maternal grandparents, Michelle and Phillip II Stevenson of Black River; his paternal grandmother, Melissa LaSure of Cortland; his paternal grandfather, Tate Harvey of Washington; his brother, Joseph O’Neill of Moravia; and his great-grandmother, Capitola Calhoun. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

