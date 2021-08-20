Advertisement

Charles M. Price, 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Charles M. Price will be 3:00pm - 6:00pm Thursday, August 26th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. Charles passed away at home Thursday, August 19th. He was 64 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

