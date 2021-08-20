Coronavirus found in Watertown city wastewater

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID-19 has been found in the city of Watertown’s sewage.

That’s from the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which has been monitoring the city’s wastewater weekly for traces of the virus since July 2020.

“These reports,” Public Health officials said in a release, “in line with the spike in cases currently happening in Jefferson County, demonstrate a significant presence of virus, support the increase in transmissions currently happening, and are a prediction of further increased cases and hospitalizations over the next 7-14 days.”

The most recent samples were taken at the wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday and show that “quantifiable COVID-19 virus was present.” Samples are sent to a lab in Syracuse for testing.

Public health officials say it’s important to follow CDC guidance to be vaccinated and to wear a mask indoors, whether vaccinated or not.

