Advertisement

Crews work to repair, clean up flood damage in Lewis County

One area that remains closed is State Route 12D over Moose Creek, where half of the road was...
One area that remains closed is State Route 12D over Moose Creek, where half of the road was eroded away by the flood waters.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Cleanup efforts are underway in southern Lewis County after Wednesday’s destructive flooding.

The county highway superintendent says state Department of Transportation crews stayed Thursday night to clean up debris and stabilize roadways, then were back at it again Friday morning.

Areas surrounding Moose Creek and Sugar River in the town of Leyden were hit the hardest, crumbling roads and bridges and causing some residents to evacuate their homes.

Highway Superintendent Tim Hunt says most of those roads and bridges are now reopened.

“The waters have gone down quickly, the sun is out, and things are getting back to normal,” he said.

One area that remains closed, however, is State Route 12D over Moose Creek, where half of the road was eroded away by the flood waters.

DOT Assistant Commissioner Sean Hennessey expects the road over Moose Creek to be repaired in a few days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
Christopher Ayers
Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Friday’s numbers: more COVID cases reported in north
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 1997 trip to cider mill
Young Guns Taxidermy owner Matthew Breyette
Taxidermist bags hundreds of customers