Crews work to repair, clean up flood damage in Lewis County

TOWN OF LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Cleanup efforts are underway in southern Lewis County after Wednesday’s destructive flooding.

The county highway superintendent says state Department of Transportation crews stayed Thursday night to clean up debris and stabilize roadways, then were back at it again Friday morning.

Areas surrounding Moose Creek and Sugar River in the town of Leyden were hit the hardest, crumbling roads and bridges and causing some residents to evacuate their homes.

Highway Superintendent Tim Hunt says most of those roads and bridges are now reopened.

“The waters have gone down quickly, the sun is out, and things are getting back to normal,” he said.

One area that remains closed, however, is State Route 12D over Moose Creek, where half of the road was eroded away by the flood waters.

DOT Assistant Commissioner Sean Hennessey expects the road over Moose Creek to be repaired in a few days.

