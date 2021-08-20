Advertisement

Friday’s numbers: more COVID cases reported in north

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a steady trickle of new COVID cases in the north country Friday.

Jefferson County reported 19 new cases, Lewis County, two. As the number of COVID cases has again gone up, both counties have returned to reporting new cases every week day. St. Lawrence County so far has not.

The number of people hospitalized in Jefferson County is now five, up by one, though the number of people in isolation decreased by three, to 88.

Neither Jefferson nor Lewis counties reported any new deaths. Lewis County continues to have two people hospitalized, and 34 people are in isolation.

Since the pandemic began, St. Lawrence County has reported 8,047 cases, Jefferson County has had 7,563 cases, and Lewis County has had 2,494 cases, for a total of 18,104 cases in northern New York.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
Christopher Ayers
Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
One area that remains closed is State Route 12D over Moose Creek, where half of the road was...
Crews work to repair, clean up flood damage in Lewis County
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 1997 trip to cider mill
Young Guns Taxidermy owner Matthew Breyette
Taxidermist bags hundreds of customers