Friday’s numbers: more COVID cases reported in north

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a steady trickle of new COVID cases in the north country Friday.

Jefferson County reported 19 new cases, Lewis County, two. As the number of COVID cases has again gone up, both counties have returned to reporting new cases every week day. St. Lawrence County so far has not.

The number of people hospitalized in Jefferson County is now five, up by one, though the number of people in isolation decreased by three, to 88.

Neither Jefferson nor Lewis counties reported any new deaths. Lewis County continues to have two people hospitalized, and 34 people are in isolation.

Since the pandemic began, St. Lawrence County has reported 8,047 cases, Jefferson County has had 7,563 cases, and Lewis County has had 2,494 cases, for a total of 18,104 cases in northern New York.

