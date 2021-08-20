Grab your lawn chairs & blankets; free movie night in Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Navy Federal Credit Union is giving back to the community with a free movie.

Regional manager George Norman talked about the movie night on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for his interview.

The movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” will be in Watertown’s Thompson Park on Saturday, August 21.

Festivities start at 6:30 p.m. The movie starts at dusk.

There will be a food truck, games, and activities. People can bring their own food and beverages, as well as whatever they want to sit on.

