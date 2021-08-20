Advertisement

Home evacuated following Watertown gas leak

Watertown firefighters were called to a gas leak Friday morning after a city water crew...
Watertown firefighters were called to a gas leak Friday morning after a city water crew accidentally struck a gas line.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown firefighters were called to a gas leak Friday morning after a city water crew accidentally struck a gas line.

Battalion Chief Andrew Denney said the crew was digging up a water line on Gilbert Street when they hit the gas line at around 9: 30 a.m.

Firefighters evacuated four nearby homes on Gilbert and Binnes streets.

“There’s approximately four homes, a fifth, there’s no one there,” Denney said. “National Grid has instructed us that that would be sufficient as far as evacuations, so just the houses that are right close by.”

At latest word, firefighters were standing by waiting for National Grid to shut the gas off.

