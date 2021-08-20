J. Frederick “Fred” Kocher, 97, of Alexandria Bay

J. Frederick “Fred” Kocher, 97, of Seaway Avenue, Alexandria Bay passed away Tuesday, August 17 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - J. Frederick “Fred” Kocher, 97, of Seaway Avenue, Alexandria Bay passed away Tuesday, August 17 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, NY.

Fred was born in Endicott on March 15, 1924, the youngest son of Clyde and Freda (Ide) Kocher.

He graduated from Union Endicott in 1942 and attended Ithaca College for Music until he left to serve in the Navy during World War II. He married Arlene Hood on June 7th, 1947 in Endicott, NY. He returned to Ithaca College and graduated with a degree in physical education.

Fred worked at IBM Endicott in many different positions before retiring in 1983 and moving permanently to their summer home on the St. Lawrence River.

Fred served as the president of the Alexandria Bay Senior Citizens Club as well as the Alexandria Bay Senior Travel Club. He played golf on the Alexandria Bay Twilight Men’s Golf League for several years. He also enjoyed boating, ship watching and anything to do with the river.

He is survived by sons Gary, Alexandria Bay, NY, Barry, Watertown, NY, daughters Lynn Cucci, Vestal, NY, and Donna (Gary) Gressler, Watertown, NY; grandchildren Jason (Lauren) Cucci, Appalachin, NY, Justin (companion Angela), Binghamton, NY, Christopher (Kimmy) Cucci, Hollywood, CA, Amber (Jeff) Adams, Corning, NY, Zachary (Asia) Gressler, Walton, NY, and Wyatt Gressler, Rome, NY. Great grandchildren Ben and Evan Cucci, Lucas, Samantha and Owen Adams, and Tatum Gressler.

He is predeceased by his wife of 70 years Arlene, brothers Quentin and Lester Kocher, son Ronald, daughter-in-law Dianne Kocher, son-in-law William Cucci and great grandson Nathan Cucci.

Calling hours will be at the Costello Funeral Home from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Thursday, August 26th. Entombment will take place Friday, August 27th at 2:00pm in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY, with visitation prior beginning at 12:30pm.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

