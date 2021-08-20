Kathleen M. Pomeroy, 77, of Morristown

Mrs. Pomeroy passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at her home in Morristown. (Source: Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Kathleen M. Pomeroy, age 77, will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10:00AM at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Pomeroy passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at her home in Morristown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Kathleen was born on April 22, 1944, in Winsted, Ct, the daughter of Louis and Dorothy (Shaw) Musinski. She graduated Canton High School in Canton, Ct and attended Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, VA. She married Donald T Pomeroy, Jr on December 30, 1983.

Kathleen is survived by her children; Kathleen Gerard of Morristown and Donald & Cindy Koscak of Potsdam; her siblings Donald Musinski of Saline, MI and Lynn & Bill Doyle of Portland, ME; her grandchildren Heather, Joseph, Jake, Matthew, Juliet and Abigail; her great grandchildren Ari-Anna, Persephonie and Mason; her nephew and nieces; Louis, Lindsey, Shael and their families.

Kathleen is predeceased by her husband Donald T Pomeroy, Jr. and her son Matthew M. Koscak.

She worked as a Residential Real Estate Appraiser full time since 1982 and is a cofounder of North Country Management, Ltd, one of the oldest independent fee appraisal firms in the North Country. She was a founding member of the Appraisal Section of the National Association of Realtors, as well as a member of both the NYS Association of Realtors and the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors. She served on the Board of Governors for the NYS Society of Real Estate Appraisers from 2006 to 2009.

Kathleen was a member of the congregation of St John’s Episcopal Church since moving to the North Country in 1982. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was deeply loved, and her absence will be felt by many.

