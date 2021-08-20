Advertisement

Kathryn M. Roe, 61, ofDexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Kathryn M. Roe, 61, Dexter NY, passed away peacefully August 18, 2021, at the Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her children.

She was born February 27, 1960, in Gouverneur, NY, daughter of the late Casimir and Patricia (Hendricks) Roe, she graduated from Gouverneur High School.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and loved her fur babies, Loki, Abby, and Daisy.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kristina A. (Stephen) Taylor, Dexter, two sons, Leif R. Jensen, of Arkansas, Scotty H. Thomas, of Vermont; two grandchildren, Neveah Jensen, and Jordan Taylor; and a brother, Richard “Sam” Roe, Scotia, NY.

A Celebration of life service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, August 26th at the Johnson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

