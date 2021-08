WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kathryn S. Marshall, Watertown, passed away Friday, August 20th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 99 years old. A funeral mass at Holy Family will be 10:00am Friday, August 27th. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

