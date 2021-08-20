Laurie Lavin Lashure, 67, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Laurie Lavin Lashure, 67, of Burnup Rd., passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her home.

Laurie was born on March 6, 1954 in Carthage, daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Vanaalsburg) Lashure. She graduated from Carthage Central School.

She is survived by two nephews, David B. LaShure of New Hampshire and Max (Murielle) Slate of Parishville; a sister-in-law, Debbie Lashure Thompson of Evans Mills; and several great-nieces and nephews, Thor Slate, Casey Slate, Max Slate Jr. and Benjamin and Hannah Lashure.

She is predeceased by her parents, Harold and Margaret Lashure; a brother, Bruce Lashure and a sister, Sharon Lashure.

No public services will be held. A private burial will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

