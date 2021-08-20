Advertisement

Laurie Lavin Lashure, 67, of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Laurie Lavin Lashure, 67, of Burnup Rd., passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her home.

Laurie was born on March 6, 1954 in Carthage, daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Vanaalsburg) Lashure.  She graduated from Carthage Central School.

She is survived by two nephews, David B. LaShure of New Hampshire and Max (Murielle) Slate of Parishville; a sister-in-law, Debbie Lashure Thompson of Evans Mills; and several great-nieces and nephews, Thor Slate, Casey Slate, Max Slate Jr. and Benjamin and Hannah Lashure.

She is predeceased by her parents, Harold and Margaret Lashure; a brother, Bruce Lashure and a sister, Sharon Lashure.

No public services will be held.  A private burial will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Service Notice: Lyal Savage
Candles
Kathryn S. Marshall, 99, of Watertown
Candles
Carlisle Predmore, infant, of Watertown
Candles
Charles M. Price, 64, of Watertown
Kathryn M. Roe, 61, Dexter NY, passed away peacefully August 18, 2021, at the Samaritan Medical...
Kathryn M. Roe, 61, ofDexter

Obituaries

Aras A. Smith, 95, of US Highway 11, peacefully went home to the loving arms of Jesus on...
Aras A. Smith, 95, of Potsdam
Michael D. “Sparky” Kane, 67, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home, in...
Michael D. “Sparky” Kane, 67, of Gouverneur
Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
Stanley Joseph (Joe) Wojtarowicz, 81, of Brownville, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at...
Stanley Joseph (Joe) Wojtarowicz, 81, of Brownville
Candles
Bonnie S. Ives, 75, of Watertown
Mr. Amo passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his home.
Mark S. Amo, 62, formerly of Ogdensburg