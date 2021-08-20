Mark S. Amo, 62, formerly of Ogdensburg

Mr. Amo passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Mark S. Amo, age 62, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 9:00AM at Notre Dame Church. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Amo passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Amo is survived by his brothers, Michael Amo and his partner, Nicki Rowe, of Saratoga Springs, NY and Brandon Amo and his partner, Tina Smith, of Potsdam, NY; his close friends, the graduating class of 1977, Rebecca Lane, of New Mexico, Tony Porto of Niagara Falls, NY, Norm Fenton and his wife, Cheri of, New Mexico, and Alexus Rivera of New Mexico; and many cousins.

Mr. Amo was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Rita Amo.

Mr. Amo was born on December 10, 1958, the son of Raymond and Rita Callanan Amo. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1977. Mr. Amo received his bachelor’s degree in marketing From Niagara University. Mr. Amo worked as the marketing manager for the New Mexico Symphony Orchestra and later as the manager for the Phil Thomas Preforming Arts Center in Shiprock, NM. Mr. Amo enjoyed playing guitar and loved watching and talking about the Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees, and Buffalo Sabres. He loved a good cigar and a large glass of bourbon. Mark cared deeply about animals, especially his dogs.

In Mark’s memory, please donate to the St. Lawrence County SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.