Michael D. “Sparky” Kane, 67, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Michael D. “Sparky” Kane, 67, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home, in Gouverneur, NY.

Michael was born on August 31, 1953 in Gouverneur, NY, the son of Charles and Fern (Mallette) Kane.

He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1971 and joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1979. He received an Associates degree from Canton ATC and was married to Barbara J Maloy of Gouverneur, NY on April 3, 1977.

Mike worked most of his life in construction including owning and operating Kane Drywall, starting in 1986. He loved his trade and was hard working and meticulous, taking great pride in his work. Up until he got sick, he could still be found with a drywall bucket and trowell, covered in dust, honing his craft. When Mike wasn’t on a job site, he could be found holding court at a card table, yelling “fore” on a golf course, kicking back at the American Legion or VFW with his friends and companion Micki, or spending precious time with his 5 adored grandchildren. He was known for his charm, his warm smile, his heart. He rejoiced in the simple pleasures of life, often preferring the simple, like a hot cup of coffee, a big porch to tell stories, or a marathon game of pitch. He was a lover of Christmas, a champion for the underdog, and a giver of the shirt off his back.

He is survived by his children Ryan C. (Nicole) Kane of Clarence Center, NY, Kelly Kane of Williamsville, NY, and Stacie (Marcus) Eriksson of Marcellus, NY and his grandchildren Anna, Ellie, and Charlotte Eriksson, Quinn and Elijah Kane, and his ex-wife, Barbara Kane of Cicero, NY. Mike is also survived by his companion Micki Aiken Allyn of Gouverneur, NY, his sister Katherine Blackburn of Oswego, NY, brothers Charles Kane (Judy Dzikowski) of Tully, NY and James Kane of Gouverneur, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Charlie and Fern Kane, a brother Wilson “Butch” Mallette, sisters Carol Kane, Lorraine Weldon, and Fern “Lou” Kane.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 22nd from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur, NY with a brief reflection of his life to be held at 3:00pm. Following the calling hours, a celebration of life will be held at the Gouverneur American Legion.

Memorial donations to honor Mike are encouraged to American Legion Post 365, 163 E. Main Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

