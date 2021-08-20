Advertisement

Movers are seen at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office

Crews from the Office of General Services load belongings of Gov. Andrew Cuomo into vehicles at...
Crews from the Office of General Services load belongings of Gov. Andrew Cuomo into vehicles at the New York state Executive Mansion on Friday. Monday is Cuomo's last day as governor.(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennink)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A moving van was at the governor’s mansion in Albany on Friday and workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork as Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared for his last day in office.

The Democrat is scheduled to have a last full day as governor Monday and give way to Lt. Kathy Hochul at the stroke of midnight.

In addition to a U-Haul van on the mansion’s grounds, photographers snapped pictures of state workers loading items into into an SUV with Office of General Services plates.

Spokespeople for Cuomo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

