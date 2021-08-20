Advertisement

No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat

Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat Tour vessel(Dylan Semprivivo)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat Tour vessel.

It happened at 4:10 p.m. in Alexandria Bay.

According to owner Ron Thomson, the double-deck boat had 35 customers and 3 staff on board when the diesel engine’s injector became stuck.

When that happens, fuel builds up and creates thick black smoke, he said.

According to Thompson, the boat made its way to the closest dock, which happened to be outside River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.

He said the smoke stopped once the engine was turned off. Thompson added that the boat was never on fire.

7 News spoke with a family who had been on board the boat. They said the tour had only been underway for a couple of minutes when the smoke appeared.

They said it was a scary situation, but the captain did a great job getting them off the boat.

No one needed to go to the hospital, Thomson said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
Christopher Ayers
Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Friday’s numbers: more COVID cases reported in north
One area that remains closed is State Route 12D over Moose Creek, where half of the road was...
Crews work to repair, clean up flood damage in Lewis County
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 1997 trip to cider mill
Young Guns Taxidermy owner Matthew Breyette
Taxidermist bags hundreds of customers