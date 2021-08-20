No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat Tour vessel.

It happened at 4:10 p.m. in Alexandria Bay.

According to owner Ron Thomson, the double-deck boat had 35 customers and 3 staff on board when the diesel engine’s injector became stuck.

When that happens, fuel builds up and creates thick black smoke, he said.

According to Thompson, the boat made its way to the closest dock, which happened to be outside River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.

He said the smoke stopped once the engine was turned off. Thompson added that the boat was never on fire.

7 News spoke with a family who had been on board the boat. They said the tour had only been underway for a couple of minutes when the smoke appeared.

They said it was a scary situation, but the captain did a great job getting them off the boat.

No one needed to go to the hospital, Thomson said.

