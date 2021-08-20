Ogdensburg’s mayor hopes for 10% tax decrease

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As the city of Ogdensburg’s 2022 budget process begins next week, Mayor Mike Skelly has a goal: reduce taxes by 10 percent.

Skelly’s primary goal has been to reduce city property taxes since he was swept into office in a write-in campaign in 2019.

“Ogdensburg taxpayers need tax relief, they need to keep more of their own money and they need to know that every dollar of their tax contributions are being invested wisely in the future of the City,” Skelly said in a statement Friday.

If Skelly’s goal is met, it would reduce taxes, he says, from $17.87 to $15.88. It would be the city’s lowest tax rate since 2011 and on top of the 10 percent reduction he and his three city council allies voted in for 2021.

