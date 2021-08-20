Advertisement

Ogdensburg’s mayor hopes for 10% tax decrease

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg City Hall(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As the city of Ogdensburg’s 2022 budget process begins next week, Mayor Mike Skelly has a goal: reduce taxes by 10 percent.

Skelly’s primary goal has been to reduce city property taxes since he was swept into office in a write-in campaign in 2019.

“Ogdensburg taxpayers need tax relief, they need to keep more of their own money and they need to know that every dollar of their tax contributions are being invested wisely in the future of the City,” Skelly said in a statement Friday.

If Skelly’s goal is met, it would reduce taxes, he says, from $17.87 to $15.88. It would be the city’s lowest tax rate since 2011 and on top of the 10 percent reduction he and his three city council allies voted in for 2021.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ayers
Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an...
Watch live: Biden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation amid criticism
Crews from the Office of General Services load belongings of Gov. Andrew Cuomo into vehicles at...
Movers are seen at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office
Coronavirus
Coronavirus found in Watertown city wastewater
Watertown firefighters were called to a gas leak Friday morning after a city water crew...
Home evacuated following Watertown gas leak