Partly sunny with a small chance of showers

By Les Shockley
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here comes the sun. Finally.

There’s a very small chance – about 20 percent – of an afternoon shower Friday.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

There’s a flood warning for parts of Lewis County along the Black River until noon. The river was right at flood stage at 6 a.m. and is expected to fall below flood stage later this morning.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

There’s a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

It will be in the low 80s and partly sunny on Monday. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain.

It will be sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

