Rally held at 4:20 to support marijuana dispensaries in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few dozen marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Watertown’s Public Square at precisely 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

Their goal is to get more signatures on a petition that would bring the issue of allowing marijuana dispensaries in the city to a public vote.

If they get 600 signatures, they can present the petition to city council. The city opted out of allowing retail cannabis sales last month.

Rally participants say it’s nice to be out enjoying something that is legal and normal.

They say they just wish other people could also see marijuana’s benefits.

“It’s particularly important to show, especially the city council, that there are a lot of people out here, and were not causing problems, were just your neighbors,” said Ryan Starr.

“It would bring a lot of jobs to the area, which is always good for the labor force. I think there’s many medicinal purposes that our elder folks would find, and I think the community overall would benefit,” said Ben Burt.

Before the rally, the petition had a little more than 300 signatures. After the gathering, petition organizers said they think they’ll have enough to bring it to council.

