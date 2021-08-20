Advertisement

Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp

Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of seafood may want to take a close look inside the freezer.

Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to include some of its shrimp.

The Food and Drug Administration said the products may be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause nausea, diarrhea and vomiting in the health, as well as serious illness in the young and elderly.

Among the brand names affected by this recall: Chicken of the Sea, Harbor Banks, Sandbar and Wellsley Farms.

The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May of this year.

There have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness to date associated with the products.

Consumers who bought them are advised to return them to the place of purchase.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Christopher Ayers
Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Fire at 121 William Street in Watertown
Watertown police hunt for man who allegedly set apartment fire

Latest News

People wait in long lines outside the Kabul Airport on Friday to escape Afghanistan.
Biden to address chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism
Chef Chris Manning's TV Dinner
TV Dinner: Coffee-Rubbed Sirloin with Green Onion Cream Sauce
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Navy Federal Credit Union movie night
Grab your lawn chairs & blankets; free movie night in Thompson Park