Service Notice: Lyal Savage

Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The service for Lyal Savage, WWII veteran who passed away at Pearl Harbor on the USS Oklahoma will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Dexter Cemetery.  The procession will begin at 1p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home.  A graveside service and military honors will be held at the Dexter Cemetery.  Family and friends are then welcome to attend the Dexter American Legion following the service.

