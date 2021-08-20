Advertisement

Should NY welcome Afghan refugees? Lawmakers, veteran weigh in

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, children pose for a picture in a gym in an undisclosed location in the Middle East region on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, after being evacuated onboard a military aircraft from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, as part of Operation Allies Refuge. (Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow, U.S. Air Force via AP)(Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow | AP)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What will happen to vulnerable Afghans who are looking to escape their country? Where will they go? Incoming governor Kathy Hochul has an idea.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Hochul posted a photo of the Statue of Liberty and wrote, “New York is committed to doing our part to welcome refugees fleeing from Afghanistan. The arms of the Statue of Liberty are opened wide to you.”

Afghanistan’s central government fell to the Taliban earlier this week. The U.S. has been working to find safety for both American citizens and Afghans hoping to escape.

As a veteran Marine officer and combat pilot - though he never served in Afghanistan - United Way of Northern New York CEO Jamie Cox knows many people who have served over the last two decades.

“The families that we’re talking about in Afghanistan that literally put their lives on the lines to support the Americans and our allies over the past 20 years, I think it’s a phenomenal opportunity for us to show our thanks,” he said.

It’s not just Cox who supports the gesture. Hochul’s invitation has garnered support from both sides of the aisle in Albany.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt says he’ll work with state government to support the resettlement of those who worked with American forces.

When asked what she thought of Hochul’s tweet, Senator Patty Ritchie said the U.S. should be doing everything in its power to rescue American citizens along with those who aided the U.S. and their families during the last 20 years.

Walczyk agrees. He says we should help the people of Afghanistan who have helped stave off terrorism after helping U.S. citizens first.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wrote in a statement, “President Biden created the greatest foreign policy disaster in a generation due to his lack of leadership and planning. Our absolute first priority must be to safely evacuate all Americans left in the aftermath of Biden’s failed withdrawal. Additionally, we must keep our promises and assist Afghan translators in the SIV program that I have long supported who have worked alongside our Fort Drum soldiers and our district’s veterans.”

Cox says the north country, in particular, would be a great cultural fit for Afghan refugees because of our close-knit communities.

