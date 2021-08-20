Soldiers credited with stopping Humvee theft

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers stopped a Theresa man who was allegedly stealing a Humvee on Fort Drum.

State police say 46-year-old Nathan McElhone allegedly drove onto the post near Training Range 41B early Thursday morning and stole the Humvee.

Troopers say he injured one soldier who tried to stop him. He was then detained by members of a military unit and turned over to Military Police.

McElhone, police say, was also in possession of targets and a wood shelving unit that belong to the military.

He was charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and third-degree criminal trespass.

McElhone was arraigned in Clayton town court and sent to Jefferson County jail without bail.

