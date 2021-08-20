Stanley Joseph (Joe) Wojtarowicz, 81, of Brownville, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, New York, where he had been a patient for approximately two weeks. (Source: Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stanley Joseph (Joe) Wojtarowicz, 81, of Brownville, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, New York, where he had been a patient for approximately two weeks.

Born August 9, 1940, in Colver, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Stanley and Helen Stoskey Wojtarowicz. Joe Graduated from Gallitzin High School, Gallitzin, Pennsylvania. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1958 and received an honorable discharge in 1961.

He married Jill Doull of Brownville on February 4, 1961, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brownville, New York.

Joe was employed by Wingrath Construction Company for an extended period of time, and later worked for a variety of other construction companies, before going to work on Fort Drum in 1979. There, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for ECS, until his retirement in 1988 due to a disability.

Joe was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brownville since 1965. Joe was also a lifetime member of the Brownville Fire Department, receiving the honor of “Fireman of the Year” in the 1980′s. Most notably, during his military service, Joe received the distinguished award of “Soldier of the Quarter;” an accomplishment and honor that that he was particularly proud to receive. In his retirement, Joe loved woodworking and making furniture.

Joe is survived by his wife Jill, a son James (Sally) Wojtarowicz, Canandaigua, NY; two daughters Victoria (Kevin) Thompson and Rebecca (Victor) Danyi both of Brownville; his best friend and granddaughter Sawyer Thompson Branch, Watertown; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; and two sisters Stella Bishop, Bel Air, Maryland and Maryann Yost, Suwanee, Georgia.

He was predeceased by his brother Anthony.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville, with the Rev. Timothy Canaan officiating. Burial will follow in the Brownville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

At the request of the family they respectfully ask those who wish to attend services to please wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.