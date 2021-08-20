Advertisement

Taxidermist bags hundreds of customers

Young Guns Taxidermy owner Matthew Breyette
Young Guns Taxidermy owner Matthew Breyette(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A young man in Copenhagen has dubbed himself “an animal mortician.” He spends his days making hunters’ kills alive again.

At Young Guns Taxidermy in Copenhagen, owner Matthew Breyette is bagging hundreds of customers.

He became interested in taxidermy at an early age. He gave it a try at 14 and has stuck with it ever since.

“I ended up buying books and DVDs and reading and thousands of hours of practice, and here I am,” he said.

Now at 21, he owns and operates Young Guns Taxidermy.

“Word spreads and sooner or later I’m getting the New York State DEC in here; I’m doing otters for them, all sorts of things. And I got the U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologists in here. They come in with a 12-point with great big antlers like that, and I do that for them,” said Breyette.

On top of those state and federal customers, there’s no shortage of local ones.

“Just about everybody I know hunts or fishes. It’s Tug Hill, Lewis County for ya! We’re all hunters and fishermen,” he said.

But still, Breyette wants to get his name out there. You may recognize his business from our airwaves. He’s the sponsor of our newest segment, Braggin’ Rights, airing Tuesday.

Breyette is set to give demonstrations at state sportsman expos and on the Rush Outdoors TV show. He says he hopes to inspire other young people to give taxidermy a try.

“There’s a lot of patience, a lot of time and dedication to it,” he said.

But the end result is so worth it.

“That’s when you see the animal start to come alive,” said Breyette.

