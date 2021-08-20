Advertisement

TV Dinner: Coffee-Rubbed Sirloin with Green Onion Cream Sauce

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This is really two recipes in one, both simple to make.

One is a coffee-based rub that’s good for steak, pork or chicken. The other is a cream sauce that would be good on many things.

Watch the video for Chef Chris Manning’s tips on cooking the perfect medium-rare steak.

Coffee-Rubbed Sirloin with Green Onion Cream Sauce

For the rub:

- 1 tablespoon brown sugar

- 1 tablespoon salt

- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper

- 2 teaspoons ground coffee

- 2 teaspoons granulated garlic

- 1 teaspoon paprika

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon cocoa powder

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Yields about half a cup.

Use as rub for sirloin steak, pork, or chicken.

For the sauce:

- 1 tablespoon butter

- 2 green onions, chopped

- Salt & pepper to taste

- 1/2 cup heavy cream

Melt butter in 8-inch sauté pan on medium-high heat. Add green onions. Season with salt and pepper and cook until onions are softened. Add cream and simmer until sauce just starts to thicken. Serve over steaks.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ayers
Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Fire at 121 William Street in Watertown
Watertown police hunt for man who allegedly set apartment fire

Latest News

TV Dinner: Coffee-Rubbed Sirloin with Green Onion Cream Sauce
TV Dinner: Coffee-Rubbed Sirloin with Green Onion Cream Sauce
Chef Chris Manning's TV Dinner
TV Dinner: Blueberry Vinaigrette
TV Dinner: Blueberry Vinaigrette
TV Dinner: Blueberry Vinaigrette
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Sauce Grenobloise