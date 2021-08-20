TV Dinner: Coffee-Rubbed Sirloin with Green Onion Cream Sauce

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This is really two recipes in one, both simple to make.

One is a coffee-based rub that’s good for steak, pork or chicken. The other is a cream sauce that would be good on many things.

Watch the video for Chef Chris Manning’s tips on cooking the perfect medium-rare steak.

Coffee-Rubbed Sirloin with Green Onion Cream Sauce

For the rub:

- 1 tablespoon brown sugar

- 1 tablespoon salt

- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper

- 2 teaspoons ground coffee

- 2 teaspoons granulated garlic

- 1 teaspoon paprika

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon cocoa powder

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Yields about half a cup.

Use as rub for sirloin steak, pork, or chicken.

For the sauce:

- 1 tablespoon butter

- 2 green onions, chopped

- Salt & pepper to taste

- 1/2 cup heavy cream

Melt butter in 8-inch sauté pan on medium-high heat. Add green onions. Season with salt and pepper and cook until onions are softened. Add cream and simmer until sauce just starts to thicken. Serve over steaks.

