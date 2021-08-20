U.S. extends border travel restrictions

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The U.S. is extending travel restrictions from Canada for another month.

In a tweet, the Department of Homeland Security says restrictions on nonessential travel at land and ferry crossings with both Canada and Mexico are extended until September 21.

The extension, the tweet says, is to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

Restrictions were set to expire Saturday.

“In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel,” a second tweet says.

The border was closed to nonessential travel from both sides from March 2020 to August 9 of this year, when Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was quick with her criticism of the decision. In a statement, she said:

“Once again, President Biden has failed residents of the North Country and chosen to ignore my repeated calls to reopen our Northern Border. The cost of President Biden’s inaction is devastating to North Country families, businesses, and communities hopeful that the United States would restore travel across the border. It is shameful that while the Canadian government has opened travel for fully vaccinated American travelers, President Biden would still deny northern border communities access to family, travel, and commerce. Even though it is past time for the Biden Administration to take action, I will not stop advocating for the residents of the North Country until our northern border is reopened.”

