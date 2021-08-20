Vivian A. Rarrick, 63, of Watertown

Vivian A. Rarrick, 63, Watertown, passed away Saturday August 14, 2021, at the Hospice House on Gotham Street. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vivian A. Rarrick, 63, Watertown, passed away Saturday August 14, 2021, at the Hospice House on Gotham Street.

Born May 22, 1958 in Watertown, NY, Vivian was a daughter to Florence H. Welch. She attended Sackets Harbor Central School and BOCES where she studied electronics. She had a strong mechanical aptitude. She loved her pet dogs, gardening, hiking in the Rocky Mountains. She travelled to California on her Senior Trip in high School. She also travelled to Alaska to visit her son and his family.

Vivian worked for many of her young years as a waitress at Longway’s where she made lifelong friends. She also worked for many years at Tyco/Kendall medical supplies. She resided in Ohio, Colorado, Evans Mills, Felt Mills, Dexter and her hometown of Watertown.

Vivian was very intelligent and helped her siblings with their studies. She also loved sewing. She would make her sisters blazers, dresses and all of her sister, Maggie’s wedding accessories. She had the most beautiful smile and was very generous and kind. Vivian supervised her siblings quite a bit while her mother worked. She was a very responsible girl at a very young age.

Surviving are her husband, Carl Rarrick, Kori (Venus) Rarrick, Christopher Rarrick. Her mother, Florence Welch. Siblings are Margaret (Patrick) Frier, Cheryl Welch and her son, Nathan, Mark (Miranda) Welch and Dawn Welch, Florida. Three nephews James Frier, Jacob Frier, and Nathan Ogborn. Two grandchildren named Makayla and Noah Rarrick. She has an Aunt Midge (Jack) Gilmore, Florida and Uncle Jay (Margaret) Matteson. Her aunts and uncles are Sarah Matteson, Michael, Harlow and Henry Matteson.

She was predeceased by her adopted father, Charles Welch, her paternal father, Paul Lewis and her maternal grandfather, Harlow Matteson.

The memorial service will be at 7:00 pm on Saturday August 21 at Thompson Park with a BBQ to celebrate her life.

