Advertisement

Watch live: Biden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation amid criticism

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, August 18.(Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla | Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla / U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

7 News will carry the president’s remarks live on WWNY, channel 7. His address is scheduled for 1 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden plans to speak Friday about the chaotic evacuations in Afghanistan.

He’s facing a torrent of criticism, including from some U.S. diplomats, over the effort to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans who helped the U.S. during the 20-year war.

The pace of evacuations picked up some overnight, but the Taliban and complex U.S. visa requirements are making it hard for many to reach Kabul’s airport.

U.S. officials told The Associated Press that U.S. diplomats had urgently warned the Biden administration weeks ago to ramp up an evacuation for Afghans most at risk from the Taliban. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal government document.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ayers
Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Crews from the Office of General Services load belongings of Gov. Andrew Cuomo into vehicles at...
Movers are seen at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office
Coronavirus
Coronavirus found in Watertown city wastewater
Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg’s mayor hopes for 10% tax decrease
Watertown firefighters were called to a gas leak Friday morning after a city water crew...
Home evacuated following Watertown gas leak