Antique cars and firetrucks on display at Sackets Harbor cruise in

By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Historic Sackets Harbor was a car and truck lovers paradise Saturday.

The village held a Cruisin’ in the Harbor Car Show.

Dozens of old-timey jalopies, flashy new wheels, and modified motors were on display.

Also included in the car show were big rigs from firefighters past.

Departments from the area dusted off their antique engines to show passers-by how fires used to be fought.

“We have a wide variety from hand drawn, horse drawn, to some of the modern trucks from the 1930′s and 40′s. So a little bit of everything,” said Bill Blunden, president of Thousand Islands Hose Haulers.

The horse-drawn fire wagon there is one of only five left in the country and is the only one not in a museum.

Blunden says its cool to see how hard the firefighters used to work with what resources they had.

