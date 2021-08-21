Advertisement

Cuomo on Hurricane Henri: Move to higher ground

Tropical Storm Henri strengthened into a hurricane Saturday morning and is now barreling toward...
Tropical Storm Henri strengthened into a hurricane Saturday morning and is now barreling toward the the east coast.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tropical Storm Henri strengthened into a hurricane Saturday morning and is now barreling toward the the east coast.

The National Hurricane Center says its expected to make landfall Sunday near eastern Long Island.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for more than five million people on Long Island, and from Connecticut to Rhode Island.

In a press conference Saturday, Governor Cuomo urged New Yorkers to move to higher ground.

“So please take this seriously, yes New York tough we’ll stay in place. We’ll beat the storm. New York tough also means New York smart and New York smart today means get out of harms way, please,” said Cuomo.

New York hasn’t had a hurricane make a direct hit since Hurricane Gloria in 1985.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
Marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Watertown's Public Square Friday
Rally held at 4:20 to support marijuana dispensaries in Watertown
Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
Coronavirus
Coronavirus found in Watertown city wastewater
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’

Latest News

There are horns, helmets, wigs and witches all in one place this weekend: Anchorcon!
Inaugural Anchor Con makes debut in Clayton
It was a funeral nearly 80 years in the making.
Dexter honors late Lyal Savage, laid to reset after 80 years
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer
Wanakena welcomes a new history center to its town. It was unveiled Saturday.
New Wanakena History Center unveiled Saturday
Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.
Early morning Town of Hounsfield rollover sends 2 to hospital