Cuomo on Hurricane Henri: Move to higher ground

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tropical Storm Henri strengthened into a hurricane Saturday morning and is now barreling toward the the east coast.

The National Hurricane Center says its expected to make landfall Sunday near eastern Long Island.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for more than five million people on Long Island, and from Connecticut to Rhode Island.

In a press conference Saturday, Governor Cuomo urged New Yorkers to move to higher ground.

“So please take this seriously, yes New York tough we’ll stay in place. We’ll beat the storm. New York tough also means New York smart and New York smart today means get out of harms way, please,” said Cuomo.

New York hasn’t had a hurricane make a direct hit since Hurricane Gloria in 1985.

