Dexter honors late Lyal Savage, laid to reset after 80 years

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - It was a funeral nearly 80 years in the making.

The Dexter Cemetery was packed on Saturday with people honoring a man few knew personally.

Lyal Savage died at 19 years old in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The Dexter native was on the USS Oklahoma when it was struck by multiple torpedoes.

After a recent DNA test, his remains could come back home.

“That part of history, for that family is over,” said James Eves.

Village of Dexter Mayor James Eves says he knew both of Savage’s late brothers for years and never thought this day would happen. He says he’s thinking of them.

“I’m sure they know that they’re brother is finally here with them,” said Eves.

A police escort started the procession into the cemetery, followed by the Patriot Guard Riders. Each one sporting an American flag.

Savage’s remains were carried on Dexter Fire Department’s 1929 Brockway truck.

Soldiers from the army, navy, and coast guard came to the ceremony.

Major General Milford Beagle from Fort Drum emphasized the importance of this moment.

“Today allows all of us, family and Seaman Savage’s teammates- All of us, all services, to say welcome home,” said Beagle.

From family members, to boy scouts, to the general public, each one showing their support in a different way.

Mayor Eves says this gives everyone some closure.

“Finally - you know - this is in the history books,” said Eves.

An important chapter in Dexter history is finally closed.

