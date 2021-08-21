Donald C. Morehouse Jr., 71, of Lowville

Donald C. Morehouse Jr. 71, of Number Four Road, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 20, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown with his wife by his side, after a hard fought fight against all odds. (Source: Funeral Home)

There will be no services at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Christel; two children from his first marriage, Christopher Morehouse and Carrie Rawlings, and two grandchildren, all of VA; three step-children, Tonya Pate and her companion Jason Turck of Castorland, Randy Herzig and his companion Angela Marolf of Castorland, and Heather Noftsier of Castorland; nine step-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren; four sisters and their husbands, Helen (Bob) Hills of Sodus, Anita (Jim) Wheeler of Pulaski, Anne (Scott) Greene of Henrietta, Mary (Ray) Weston of Watertown; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was born on February 9, 1950 in Carlisle Barracks in Carlisle, PA son of the late Donald Sr. and Helen Morehouse. In 1968 he graduated from Immaculate Heart Central School. His first marriage ended in divorce in 1977. On August 4, 1982 Donald married Christel Sullivan Herzig in Corinth, Mississippi. Don was employed by Helmer’s Fuel Company in Old Forge for nearly 30 years until he retired in 2020.

Don enjoyed working with animals especially his horse Spooky. He also loved his hobby farm.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

