Early morning Town of Hounsfield rollover sends 2 to hospital
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.
Town of Brownville firefighters say it happened shortly after 3 AM.
State Troopers say the vehicle, operated by 38-year-old Tapeni Labrake of Massena, was traveling on State Route 12F in the Town of Hounsfield when he drove off the road and struck a utility pole.
He and the passenger, 31-year-old Kara McGregor, were still trapped inside when crews arrived.
These pictures from Brownville Firefighters show the vehicle was on its roof, with a utility pole resting on it.
First responders got them out and transported them to Samaritan Medical Center.
Both are listed in stable condition.
