Early morning Town of Hounsfield rollover sends 2 to hospital

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.

Town of Brownville firefighters say it happened shortly after 3 AM.

State Troopers say the vehicle, operated by 38-year-old Tapeni Labrake of Massena, was traveling on State Route 12F in the Town of Hounsfield when he drove off the road and struck a utility pole.

He and the passenger, 31-year-old Kara McGregor, were still trapped inside when crews arrived.

These pictures from Brownville Firefighters show the vehicle was on its roof, with a utility pole resting on it.

First responders got them out and transported them to Samaritan Medical Center.

Both are listed in stable condition.

