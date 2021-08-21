Advertisement

Early morning Town of Hounsfield rollover sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.
Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.

Town of Brownville firefighters say it happened shortly after 3 AM.

State Troopers say the vehicle, operated by 38-year-old Tapeni Labrake of Massena, was traveling on State Route 12F in the Town of Hounsfield when he drove off the road and struck a utility pole.

He and the passenger, 31-year-old Kara McGregor, were still trapped inside when crews arrived.

These pictures from Brownville Firefighters show the vehicle was on its roof, with a utility pole resting on it.

First responders got them out and transported them to Samaritan Medical Center.

Both are listed in stable condition.

Shortly after 3 this morning Town of Brownville units were dispatched to a MVA rollover with entrapment. Units arrived...

Posted by Town of Brownville Joint Fire District on Saturday, August 21, 2021

