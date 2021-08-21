Inaugural Anchor Con makes debut in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - There are horns, helmets, wigs and witches all in one place this weekend: Anchorcon!

The Rotary Club of Clayton is starting the new tradition.

It’s basically comic-con, and this weekend is the inaugural weekend for the event. People dress as their favorite movie characters and superheroes.

Vendors are selling memorabilia and professionals in voice acting, sword fighting and cosplaying are there to teach their craft.

The event’s organizer says Anchor Con is meant to replace a longstanding Rotary Club tradition.

“We were running a gun and sportsman show for 40 years. And we use all the money we earn from it for charity. But it was getting a little less lucrative each year. And one guy said ‘Well, why don’t we do a comic con?’” said David Neuroth, a chairperson for Anchor con.

Neuroth says they plan on donating the profits for scholarship giveaways and international affairs.

You can enjoy Anchor Con all day Sunday, as well.

