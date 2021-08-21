Joan E. Bevens Alford, formerly of Evans Mills and Watertown, passed away August 18, 2021 at her home in Katy, Texas. (Source: Funeral Home)

KATY, Texas (WWNY) - Joan E. Bevens Alford, formerly of Evans Mills and Watertown, passed away August 18, 2021 at her home in Katy, Texas.

Born on March 16, 1960, in Watertown, NY, daughter of John Bevens and Jane Pharoah, she attended Indian River Central school and graduated from Elba Central School in 1978.

While living in Watertown she worked for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center and provided child care in her home. In the late 80′s Joan met Bobby Alford, while he was serving in the US Army and stationed at Fort Drum. The couple got married in Watertown and moved to Oklahoma before settling in Texas, where Joan was a homemaker and continued to provide child care in her home.

Joan was a vivacious reader, savvy with technology, she loved her many pets, was a loving mother, great friend and anyone who knew her loved her.

Among her survivors are her father and stepmother, John and Evelyn Bevens, Watertown; four sisters, Joanne Kaune, Dover, PA, Lisa Lowes and Ernie Narrow, Watertown, Beverly Monica, Watertown, June Tolbert, Dover, PA; and two brothers, Jeff Bevens, Evans Mills, James Bevens, NC , a granddaughter and nieces and nephews and many cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert “Bobby” Alford who also passed away August 18,2021, her beloved son, Anthony Ubriaco, mother and step father, Jane and Kenneth Monica, and a half sister, Ruth Monica.

Calling hours will be held at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. The date and time has not yet been determined.

