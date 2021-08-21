Linda M. Gerow, 69, of Lowville

Linda M. Gerow, 69, of Wagner Road, passed away Friday evening, August 20, 2021, at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Gerow, 69, of Wagner Road, passed away Friday evening, August 20, 2021, at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse.

She is survived by her husband Thomas “Jigger”; four children, Daryl and Brigit Lehman of Lowville; Lisa Steiner of Castorland, and her companion Allan Coffey of DeKalb Junction; Dale Lehman of Spokane WA; Kristopher and Rebecca Gerow of Castorland; her mother, Belva Zehr of Martinsburg; her siblings, Michael and Cora Zehr of Lowville; Allen Zehr of Martinsburg; Doug and Melissa Zehr of Lowville; Beryl and Cindy Zehr of Croghen; Kathy and Darren “Bump” Jantzi of Martinsburg; ten grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her father, Kenneth Zehr; and a special friend Ellon Grunert.

Linda was born on March 16, 1952 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Kenneth Zehr and Belva Lyndaker Zehr. On March 14, 1970, she married David E. Lehman and then graduated from Lowville Academy in June 1970. She went on to become an LPN, and worked at Mercy Hospital in Watertown. The marriage later ended in divorce. On September 26, 1981 she married Thomas “Jigger” Gerow at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. Linda later continued her education at JCC and obtained her R.N. degree. She worked for many years as a registered nurse, and worked as a Nurse Manager for U.S. Care Lowville for many years. While working at U.S. Care, she earned her Master’s Degree in Nursing. Linda retired in 2017.

Linda enjoyed painting, ceramics, gardening, watching birds and traveling. She loved her dog, Sasha, scripture reading, reading books, knitting baby blankets, crafts, canning, cooking, baking and watching movies. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Friday August 27, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Calling hours are from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday August 26, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 or St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 38 Main Street, Croghan, NY 13367.

