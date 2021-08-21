Mrs. Morrissey died on August 19th, 2021, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse following a brief illness, surrounded by her three children. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Marlene J. Morrissey, 82, of Heuvelton and formerly of Vernon and South Windsor, Connecticut will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the Memorial Service in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. A reception will follow the burial service at the St. Raphael’s Parish Center in Heuvelton. Mrs. Morrissey died on August 19th, 2021, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse following a brief illness, surrounded by her three children.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Marlene was born on September 14, 1938, in Greenpoint, NY. The daughter of the late Florence Brand and William Wisnowski. She was seventeen when she met the love of her life, Patrick “Buddy” Morrissey, they were married one month later on February 11, 1956, in Brooklyn. The couple celebrated 64 years of marriage. Patrick passed away on August 29th, 2020. Marlene was a homemaker and a license daycare provider for many years, including caring for all her ten grandchildren at one time or another. After her children were grown, she went back to school and obtained her General Equivalency Diploma. She lived most of her life in Vernon, CT. In early 2020 she and her husband, who was ill at the time moved to Heuvelton to be closer to their daughter Linda. Marlene embraced their new home and life and enjoyed making new friends. She enjoyed Yard Sales, Thrift Stores, watching TV and writing letters to friends and family. Her favorite thing was spending time with family at gatherings and celebrations.

She is survived by her children; Linda Morrissey Scagel & her husband Timm of Heuvelton NY, Brenda Morrissey Babcock & her husband David of Vernon, CT, and Joseph & Shelly Morrissey of Wethersfield CT. Her grandchildren include Todd Patrick Thiel of Wickenburg AZ, Brian Thiel, Aidan Scagel, and James-Kian Scagel of Heuvelton NY, Laura & Brian Falk of South Hampton NJ, Kathleen & David Morin of Enfield NH, Kevin Babcock of W. Hartford CT, Julia Morrissey and Alexa Morrissey of Wethersfield CT. Two great grandsons Vanden Falk and Benjamin Morin. A third great grandson is expected in December of 2021.

Marlene was predeceased by her husband Patrick “Buddy” Morrissey, her brother, Rodney Elliott and her sister Louise Clifford.

The family of Marlene Morrissey would like to thank the aides of Northern Lights Healthcare Service for all their assistance and wonderful care over the past year.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.