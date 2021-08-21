New Wanakena History Center unveiled Saturday

WANAKENA, New York (WWNY) - Wanakena welcomes a new history center to its town. It was unveiled Saturday.

The Wanakena Historical Society will operate the building at 21 Second Street.

It’s filled with displays and exhibits of important Wanakena residents, places, sporting goods, tools, art, logging history, and more.

The Wanakena Ranger School also had a special moment unveiling a historic marker sign!

The ESF Ranger school was founded in 1912 and many ranger alums came to see the dedication.

Wanakena residents say the history center and the historical marker are of great importance to their community.

