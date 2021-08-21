Advertisement

New Wanakena History Center unveiled Saturday

Wanakena welcomes a new history center to its town. It was unveiled Saturday.
Wanakena welcomes a new history center to its town. It was unveiled Saturday.(wwny)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WANAKENA, New York (WWNY) - Wanakena welcomes a new history center to its town. It was unveiled Saturday.

The Wanakena Historical Society will operate the building at 21 Second Street.

It’s filled with displays and exhibits of important Wanakena residents, places, sporting goods, tools, art, logging history, and more.

The Wanakena Ranger School also had a special moment unveiling a historic marker sign!

The ESF Ranger school was founded in 1912 and many ranger alums came to see the dedication.

Wanakena residents say the history center and the historical marker are of great importance to their community.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were sent to the hospital after the Amish buggy they were in was hit by a truck in...
Update: woman critical following Amish buggy crash
Marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Watertown's Public Square Friday
Rally held at 4:20 to support marijuana dispensaries in Watertown
Nearly 40 people escaped injury when thick black smoke began pouring from an Uncle Sam Boat...
No injuries reported after thick smoke pours from Uncle Sam tour boat
Coronavirus
Coronavirus found in Watertown city wastewater
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’

Latest News

There are horns, helmets, wigs and witches all in one place this weekend: Anchorcon!
Inaugural Anchor Con makes debut in Clayton
It was a funeral nearly 80 years in the making.
Dexter honors late Lyal Savage, laid to reset after 80 years
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has lost a sergeant this week.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away due to cancer
Two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning rollover.
Early morning Town of Hounsfield rollover sends 2 to hospital