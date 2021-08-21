Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls

After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday evening (August 19, 2021) with his loving family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, a lifelong resident of Crestview Heights in Hannawa Falls, NY will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam with Rev. Joseph Giroux officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam. Burial will follow the funeral mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday evening (August 19, 2021) with his loving family by his side.

Ryan is survived by his wife of over 16 years, Joey, sons Ethan and Graham, daughters Nora and Marianna, his parents Patricia Shelly and Peter (Denise) Shelly, a brother Jared (Martina) Baker, of Horseheads, NY, sisters Sarah (Douglas) Krueger of Tampa, FL and Renée (Jeremy) Summerell of Savannah, GA, uncles Robert Shelly of Hannawa Falls, and William (Sue) Shelly of Palm Coast, FL, an Aunt Phyllis Ondek of Hannawa Falls, a great uncle Wayne Dennicort of Potsdam, a special cousin Philip Dennicort of Colton, sister in laws Bridgette (Joel) LaPierre and Clara (Shawn) Cummings, both of Gouverneur, nieces and nephews Melanie, Patrick and Michael Krueger, Mackenzie, Tessa and Ty Baker, Finn and Tradd Summerell, Cassidy, Corinne, and Frances LaPierre, Grace, Joseph and Mae Cummings, a mother in law Carolyn Pistolesi of Gouverneur, and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Harold and Dorothy Clark, paternal grandparents Hildegard and Felix Shelly, aunts and uncles, and his father in law Joseph Pistolesi in February 2021.

Ryan was born on May 18, 1976 to Peter and Patricia (Clark) Shelly in Potsdam, NY. He graduated from Potsdam Central School in 1994 where he excelled at playing football and lacrosse. He continued his education at Norwich University, where he was recruited for football, yet ultimately playing on their lacrosse team. While at Norwich he was a member of the Corps of Cadets progressive leadership and service model, and ultimately graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 1999.

After graduation, he began his career with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, which he was very passionate about the work and his fellow coworkers. He married Joey Pistolesi on April 23, 2005 at St. James Church in Gouverneur, NY with Rev. Daniel Chapin officiating.

Sergeant Shelly shared his love of the sport with his four children and the community by coaching lacrosse for Potsdam Youth Lacrosse, and as an assistant coach for the ADK Northmen and the Akwesasne Thunder. He also spent much of his free time enjoying the outside hunting, fishing, boating, and hiking in the Adirondacks and passed on his respect and enjoyment of the outdoors to his children who love to be in the woods or on the water.

He had a great sense of humor and shared many shenanigans with his childhood, neighborhood and work friends. Sergeant Shelly was dedicated to his community at large, neighbors of Crestview Heights, career and family. Ryan was a man of integrity who was generous, loyal, service oriented, honorable, humble, and will be missed by the many people who knew him.

Memorial contributions in Sergeant Shelly’s memory may be made to the Potsdam Youth Lacrosse Association, 29 Leroy Street; Potsdam, NY 13676 or a college fund for the Shelly children will be setup and donations to that may be made to Joey Shelly, PO Box 287, Hannawa Falls, NY 13647 with “college fund” noted in memo.

Condolences, thoughts, fond memories and prayers can be shared online for the Shelly family at www.GarnerFH.com.

